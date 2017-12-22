Posted: Dec 22, 2017 6:00 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2017 6:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Three City of Bartlesville Sanitation Department employees have made one family's Christmas a little more special this year by reuniting them with their loved one's remains after they were discovered in the City's trash system.

Family members of a deceased Bartlesville resident contacted City officials recently to recognize supervisor Craig Gordineer and sanitation collectors Nathan Williams and Brandon Lopez for their actions.

While performing their normal duties earlier this month, Williams and Lopez noticed a wooden box, which contained the urn and remains of a Bartlesville man. Recognizing the significance of the item and assuming it had been discarded by accident, the two retrieved the box from the trash in hopes of returning it to the appropriate person. After a local search turned up no willing recipients, Williams contacted Gordineer for direction.

Using the Internet and social media, Gordineer located and contacted the man's daughter, who lives out of state. In a letter to City officials last week, she said she cried upon hearing the news that her father's ashes had been found.