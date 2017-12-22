Posted: Dec 22, 2017 11:30 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2017 11:36 AM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville group shares an extraordinary experience with actors from New York. The Children's Musical Theater's showing of She Loves Me featured a former student actor named Kennedy who brought her acting friends from New York.

CMT's Executive Director Melinda Bellappi says the students learned plenty from the New York and local crews. Bellappi says the time and performance of their two week holiday stay was a genuine investment in the community that benefited the students and made the arts more accessible.

CMT will do their first spring production next spring. Rehearsals for the spring show Shrek Junior will be held at the beginning of the year and the play will be on March 9 and 10. Bellappi says the production will offer another great experience like She Loves Me.

Auditions for The Little Mermaid are also coming up. Bellappi says that the auditions will be held February 6 through February 11. The Little Mermaid will show on July 12 through the 15.