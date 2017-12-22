Posted: Dec 22, 2017 1:12 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2017 1:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Richard Kane YMCA was established more than 100 years ago. Not only marking years of service to the Bartlesville community, 2017 brought the stepping up in both the city and schools.

In the spring, the YMCA began scheduling all the sports related fields and complexes for the city. In the fall, the YMCA assumed responsibility for the after-school programs for all Bartlesville public schools in a program called, “Out of School Time.” The initial enrollment for this program was a whopping 500 students.

CEO Robert Phillips says that the YMCA has been busy this year in their aquatics area. More than 1000 students participated in swim lessons, including the donation of 92 swimsuits to those in need. Phillips says that the goal has always been to meet the health and wellness needs of it's members, without discrimination.



Phillips also says that 2017 is a big year for the YMCA in regards to its trust fund.



The Board of the Y.M.C.A will roll out the “MatchFrank” campaign in 2018, aimed at matching Frank Phillip’s $50,000 gift.



These donations are to fund both Frank Phillips and Richard Kane’s vision of a healthy Bartlesville.

