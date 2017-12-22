Posted: Dec 22, 2017 1:55 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2017 1:57 PM

A USA Today article written two years ago stirs Oklahoma legislation to assist mistreated veterans.

Senator Jim Inhofe believed that laws needed to change and they have. President Trump signed the latest Enhancing Veteran Care Act into law on Wednesday. Inhofe says veteran care is making strides in Oklahoma.

The Enhancing Veteran Care Act authorizes the Veteran’s Administration to contract with a nonprofit organization that accredits the U.S. health care organizations to investigate and assess deficiencies at VA medical centers. Inhofe says administrators in Muskogee and Oklahoma City for the Veteran’s Administration were replaced because they were doing a “lousy job” with veteran care.

The new legislation holds the Veterans Integrated Services Network responsible for the planning budgeting, and service delivery in the provision of healthcare to veterans within a geographic region. This may stretch across multiple states.

VISN or VAMC directors must contract with outside entities to conducts audits and investigations of VA medical facilities. That will equip them with the additional information needed to drive improvments into care.