Posted: Dec 22, 2017 5:04 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2017 5:04 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's unemployment rate dropped slightly in November as the number of people with jobs increased by more than 9,000 and the number of unemployed declined by more than 3,000.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission on Friday reported the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in November from 4.4 percent in October.

The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent.

The Oklahoma commission reports that the mining and logging industry added 900 jobs during the month and both the manufacturing and information industries each added 300 jobs.

The statewide unemployment rate is down from 4.9 percent in November 2016.