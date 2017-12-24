Posted: Dec 24, 2017 3:51 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2017 3:51 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Bartlesville Christmas tradition continues this year. Volunteer for the program, Chellie Bee says the "Friends in Deed" Christmas Day dinner will be served from 11 to 2:30 at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ.

The event was the brainchild of Elaine Lukas, George Halkiades, and others who didn't want people to be alone for Christmas Dinner. Bea says the event has been going on for 15 years or more

If you can't make it to the church you can call 918-333-2796 for transportation or they will deliver a meal to you.