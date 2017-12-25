Posted: Dec 25, 2017 3:28 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2017 3:28 AM

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the unsolved slaying of a couple in northeastern Oklahoma.

The OSBI says the reward is "for information that helps develop new, credible leads" in the shooting deaths of 65-year-old Jack Denney and 66-year-old Elaine Denney.

The Denney's were found dead in their home in Locust Grove on Christmas Day 2007. Authorities believe they were killed one or two days earlier.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office asked the OSBI to assist in the investigation, but no arrests have been made.