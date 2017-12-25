Posted: Dec 25, 2017 3:33 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2017 3:33 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Coffeyville Police investigate an armed robbery. Detective Jason Kastler says it happened just before 10 Friday nighty at the Family Dollar on 11th Street. Investigators say the suspect was black and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a stocking cap. Police say he left the scene of the robbery on foot. Anyone who has information about the crime should contact the Coffeyville Police Department. The number for for dispatch is 252-6160 or you may contact Detective Kastler at 252-6145. Officials say you can remain anonymous.