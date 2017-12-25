News
Local News
Posted: Dec 25, 2017 12:35 PMUpdated: Dec 25, 2017 12:41 PM
Friends in Deed Serves Christmas Dinner to 800
Charlie Taraboletti
Bartlesville's "Friends in Deed" provided a free Christmas dinner to several hundred people on Monday. Opinions on the number of years the event has gone on vary but George Halkiades (hal key ODD us) says this is either year 15 or 16. He says Elaine Lucas and friends started the dinner so that no one would eat Christmas dinner alone.
The final numbers are yet to be tabulated but Halkiades says more than 800 people take part in the meal every year.
Halkiades gives a lot of credit to volunteers who take on the same tasks every year and know their jobs. He says preparations started nearly a week ago.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand with gifts for the youngsters and local groups provided Christmas carols and entertainment during the dinner.
« Back to News