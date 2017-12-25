Posted: Dec 25, 2017 12:40 PMUpdated: Dec 25, 2017 12:40 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has more than $850,000 in legal fees this year with nearly half of that amount in one lawsuit.

The Tulsa World reports that about $398,000 was spent defending a wrongful death lawsuit by the estate of Elliott Williams, who died in 2011 after lying naked and paralyzed for 51 hours on the floor of a jail cell.

The sheriff's office was ordered to pay $10 million to Williams' estate, but is asking that the verdict be overturned or a new trial granted.

Sheriff Vic Regalado told the newspaper that he's implemented changes at the jail since he took office in April 2016 that he believes will result in fewer lawsuits.

The changes include hiring a new medical provider and jail administrator.