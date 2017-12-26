Posted: Dec 26, 2017 10:44 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2017 11:39 AM

A retired military member assists people struggling with roadside issues. Author Walt Brinker of Roadside Survival: Low-tech Solutions to Automobile Breakdowns says tires are the biggest issue when breaking down on the road.

Running out of gas, overheating engines, and being locked out of a vehicle account for the other 25-percent of roadside problems. Brinker’s book offers his experiences in helping others with roadside troubles. His biggest concern is being prepared.

Brinker urges people to also be cautious when being generous. While the book helps, he adds that being prepared on the road requires advanced thought and planning to have what is needed in an emergency situation.