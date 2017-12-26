Posted: Dec 26, 2017 3:38 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2017 3:39 PM

Garrett Giles

First Baptist Church of Bartlesville plans events for their 55+ Big Event program. The church’s program will welcome the new year with their first event on January 15.

Minister of Senior Adults Wade Daniel says author and speaker Bill Spencer will talk about his ministry work. Spencer received his masters from the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, served in the Korean War, and served several Oklahoma churches.

The church will also offer a five-dollar taco bar on the day of the event.

55+ Big Events are held on the third Monday of each month. People can find more information by clicking the 55+ button at mybfbc.org or by calling 918-336-6172.