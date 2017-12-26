Posted: Dec 26, 2017 3:45 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2017 4:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

With the new year approaching, the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust has created a list of 10 simple, healthy swaps for you and your kids. These steps are minor changes that could make a major difference.

You can break down the TSET steps in to two categories; what you eat, and what you do. TSET Recommends that both children and adults alike should start their days off with some morning movement, like yoga or stretching, instead of hitting the “snooze” button. As the day progresses, remember that it's important to get some physical movement, instead of only staring at a screen. When children are playing, joining them in their games are also a good way of getting active.

TSET says that simple changes to everyday diets are important too, starting with the switch from sugary cereals to ones with whole grains. Healthy lunches can make a difference, and TSET recommends using turkey as a substitute for hot-dogs. Keeping an eye on snaking throughout the day and the substitution of frozen yogurt for ice cream are both simple ways to keep off some calories. As always, TSET recommends drinking plenty of water instead of sugary drinks.