Posted: Dec 26, 2017 4:00 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2017 4:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

With another Christmas shopping season coming and going, gift receivers may want to do a little exchanging. According to multiple reports and studies, dating back to 2011, analysts have determined that there are generally 5 items that are most returned any given year.

Some studies vary, but the most agreed upon item that gets most returned is clothing. Data indicates about 74% of returns or exchanges, are clothing items.

Household items like kitchen appliances, beauty products like makeup or perfume, electronics, and jewelry round out the top items. Studies vary on reasons why these items are returned, but around 54% of items given at Christmas are returned or exchanged each year.

A great gift for both men and women? According to GiftNow, anti-aging skincare products have been popular.