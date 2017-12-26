Posted: Dec 27, 2017 9:35 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2017 1:53 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve a Christmas weekend burglary. According to Washington County Sheriff's investigator Jon Copeland, someone broke into Randy Lawrence Lawn Care in the 400 block of North Young in Bartlesville. Some time between 3 o'clock Christmas afternoon and 7:30 Tuesday monring, someone broke an window to gain entry to the building and damaged an door to get into the business's office.

The burglar or burglars took some petty cash along with an assortment of personal and company checks, a corporate credit card, a non-working .22 caliber Ruger, military-style pistol in a carrying case, and some non-narcotic prescription drugs. Sheriff's investigators processed the scene and did find some items that could be used as evidence of the crime.

Crime doesn't pay, but Crime Stoppers does. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to a thousand collars for information leading the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for this burglary or for any serious crime in Bartlesville, Dewey, Nowata or anyplace in Washington or Nowata Counties. If you have information on this burglary call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE. You can also use the free P3 TIPS app or the LEAVE A TIP link on the crimestoppers website . All crime stoppers tips are completely anonymous.

As an option, you can also talk to Sheriff's investigators at 918-332-4000 or 918-332-4029 but you would not be anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is a local non-profit supported by your donations and by grant funds with no support of tax dollars. Rewards are only paid on tips received directly by Crime Stoppers.