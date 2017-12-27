Posted: Dec 27, 2017 9:59 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2017 10:34 AM

Grace Hospice extends its search for volunteers away from Tulsa. Volunteer Coordinator Livia-Nina Gosnell says that Grace Hospice is relatively new to the Bartlesville area which is why they are looking for local volunteers. Gosnell says no medical experience is needed to volunteer.

Volunteers will need to fill out an application. Volunteers will also have to do a background check and give Gosnell references before going through the proper training.

Grace Hospice in Bartlesville has a temporary location at the back of The Quarters. The Grace Hospice logo sits in the window.

Volunteers going through training at Grace Hospice can also shadow volunteers like Paul Smith if that is what they prefer. Smith who explains volunteering gives people struggling with loss someone to talk to, and helps them feel like someone understands.

As for coping with grief during the holidays, Grace Hospice says people should accept feelings of grief and ask for help. They also suggest discussing how to handle family traditions and consider starting a new tradition to honor a loved one who has died. Finally, it is fine to say no to invitations, but isolation can become a negative solution.