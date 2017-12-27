Posted: Dec 27, 2017 12:06 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2017 12:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Arts Association offers free courses to increase membership. BAA President Amy Jenkins says 12 introductory Art 101 courses will be offered to anyone that joins or rejoins the art association.

Jenkins hopes to have an additional 50 members join with former members so artistic relationships may form.

Filling out a membership form and paying the $30 annual membership fee allows people to take the free Art 101 course of their choice. Additional courses cost $30 each after selecting the free Art 101 course.

Art 101 courses are scheduled from January until July and each course will only last a couple of hours. Art 101 courses for 2018 include:

"Beginning Watercolor" – Martha Reyburn Wednesday, January 17 1-3 pm

"Acrylic Painting" – Ashley Droigk Saturday, January 20 10 am-3 pm

"How to Make an Artist's Website" – Celeste Cleary Saturday, February 3 1-4 pm

"Hand-built Clay Project" – Sheetal Kulkarni Friday, February 16 1-3 pm

"Beginning Oil Painting" – Anne Spoon Saturday, February 17 1-4 pm

"Using Saran Wrap with your Watercolor Paintings" – Cheryl Bryan Saturday, March 10 10 am-3 pm with hour for lunch

"Intermediate to Advanced Watercolor" – Jim Buchan of Green Country Watercolor Society Tuesday, March 27 1-5 pm

"Double-walled Basket" - Kathy Barham Saturday, April 21 10 am-3 pm with hour for lunch

"Theatre Art/Scenic Painting" – Rose Miller Friday, May 4 2-4 pm and Saturday, May 5 2-4 pm

"Small Knitted Project" – Pam Carrico Saturday, May 19 9 am-noon

"Photography" - Gary Gibson Saturday, May 26 9-11 am

"Beginning Drawing" - Steven Graham Saturday, July 28 6-8 pm

For more information visit www.bartlesvilleartassociation.org. Photo courtesy of Bartlesville Arts Association.