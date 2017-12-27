Posted: Dec 27, 2017 12:10 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2017 12:10 PM

Bill Lynch

During the final meeting of the Osage County Commissioners for 2017 the Commissioners sold a nearly five acre oblong County owned lot near Tulsa to Logan Dautenhaun through the Treasures Office. The Commissioners also opened and awarded bids for Paper and cleaning products, and signed the Osage County eight year transportation plan. Three agenda items were tabled including reappointment of two positions to the County Floodplain Board, and the amended FY18 budget for the County Nutrition Program. The tabled items will be addressed at the next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners on January 2, 2018.