Posted: Dec 27, 2017 12:24 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2017 12:24 PM

Ben Nicholas

Students at Madison Middle School in Ms. Cook’s algebra class were assigned to design a gingerbread house. Entries were judged by staff at Truity Credit Union on overall appearance, originality and creativity, difficulty, precision, and consistency of theme. The theme was the competitor’s own and there was no overall theme for the project.

Everything above the base of the gingerbread house had to be constructed and composed completely of edible materials. The main structure had to be constructed of at least 50% gingerbread.

The students were judged on materials used, shapes, craftsmanship, creativity, and attributes like doors, windows, and chimneys. Students were encouraged to be creative, think elaborately, and think outside the box.

The project also included some mathematics, with students calculating ratios to estimate the gingerbread house building supplies and computing supply rates.

We have the winners on our website at bartlesvilleradio.com alongside pictures of the creations.