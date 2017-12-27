Posted: Dec 27, 2017 1:04 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2017 1:05 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met for their weekly meeting on Wednesday morning because of their Christmas celebration. In that meeting, the Commissioners only had one item on the agenda, where they approved a report from Washington County Drug Court.

The Commissioners announced that Highway 10 has been re-opened, and received a Bi-Monthly Consumable Items Report for November.

All other items in the meeting were approved. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will not meet next Monday morning because of New Years.