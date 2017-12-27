Posted: Dec 27, 2017 2:36 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2017 2:36 PM

Max Gross

A domestic incident led to the arrest of a Bartlesville woman earlier this week. Britney Boone stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a charge of domestic assault.

According to an affidavit, an officer responded to a call from a male victim. He stated that Boone had thrown a bottle at him and she was threatening to commit suicide if he left the residence. The victim showed the officer a red mark on his face where he was struck by the bottle. The man also claimed that Boone had been drinking that morning.

The officer then talked to Boone who stated that she didn’t have any intent to harm herself. She said that the couple had fought the day before but it never got violent. She later changed the story saying the bottle was thrown at her but it missed.

The man reluctantly decided to press charges stating that Boone needed help due to drug abuse problems.

Boone pled guilty and will next appear in court on January 16. Her bond was set at $1,000.