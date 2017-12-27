Posted: Dec 27, 2017 2:56 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2017 2:56 PM

Max Gross

A vehicle driving erratically drew the attention of police and led to the arrest of a Dewey woman. Merilee Devon stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, Devon was a passenger in the backseat of the car that pulled was over for erratic driving. A K9 unit was called to the scene and had alerted the officer after making a lap around the vehicle. At this time the officer asked to search all four passengers who were in the vehicle.

None of the passengers had anything on their person so the K9 and officers began searching the vehicle. An officer found a black pocket book in the middle compartment of the vehicle. The pocket book contained multiple hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with a substance that later tested to be methamphetamine.

Devon denied that the pocket book belonged to her but then later admitted she owned it after two of the passengers labeled her as the owner.

Devon is scheduled to appear in court next on January 17. Her bond was set at $1,000.