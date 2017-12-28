Posted: Dec 28, 2017 12:42 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2017 12:48 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville School Board discusses a strategic plan for expanding the STEM program in their December school board meeting. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says Bartlesville Education Promise and the Public Schools Foundation will take on the task of implementing the STEM program to the district's elementary schools.

Public Schools Foundation's Executive Director Blair Ellis says corporate and individual donations matter.

Ellis went through the STEM fundraising process last year and helped raise 85-thousand dollars to get a computer science module in place this year for the school district. Now the hope is to expand the fundraising in order to reach a goal of 100-thousand dollars to us next year.

Ellis says this will advance the quality of education for Bartlesville schools, especially at the elementary level.

Ellis adds that she has visited the classrooms and knows that the third and fourth graders are learning to code. This means the students are programming characters they have created to do certain tasks.

Elementary school is where Ellis says students develop their curiosity, so exposing them to STEM at an earlier age excites them and gets them ready for STEM down the road.