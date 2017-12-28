Posted: Dec 28, 2017 1:47 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2017 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Asphalt mill and overlay projects continue on Castle Road this week. Most of the asphalt has been removed since the projects December 19 start, but new asphalt will have to wait for about a week unless things warm up.

A KSL Dirt Works Executive Administrator says that cold weather cools the asphalt too fast in temperatures below the mid-forties.

Once KSL Dirt Works finishes the Castle Road project, they will move to Choctaw Avenue to do more overlay work. KSL Dirt Works started on the Castle project to do extra excavations where water used to set in the intersections.

The City of Bartlesville has set a target date for the projects around mid-February, but weather could push that date back. The contractor has been allocated 40 days for the entire project. Those 40 days exclude City holidays, weekends, and weather delays.