Posted: Dec 28, 2017 2:31 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2017 2:47 PM

Max Gross

A call about a domestic dispute led to a chase on foot and later to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Elbert Brown Jr. appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a charge of domestic assault for an incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, Brown’s girlfriend came home and was locked out of the house. She began banging on the door and claimed Brown didn’t open it because he was looking at illicit images on his computer.

She then kicked down the door and entered the house which angered Brown. He then threw the female onto the ground and hit her in the face with a flashlight. The officer noted a red mark on the victim’s face.

Brown then grabbed a cellphone which had illicit images of the victim on it and took off on foot. The officers tracked Brown down a few blocks away from the residence and took him into custody.

The female victim was also taken into custody on an active municipal warrant.

Brown is scheduled to appear next on January 16. His bond was set at $5,000.