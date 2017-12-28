Posted: Dec 28, 2017 2:47 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2017 2:47 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville Police Officer was dispatched in reference to a domestic dispute earlier this week. Justin Jackson stood before a judge at the Washington County courthouse on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, a victim alleging to be Jackson’s ex-girlfriend says she called the police after an argument turned physical. She stated that two had just woken up and started to argue.

The female victim went on to say that Jackson threatened to kill her dogs. She became visibly upset with him and began yelling when Jackson knocked her on the couch and head-butted her which caused her to bleed from her mouth.

Jackson alleged that an argument took place after his ex-girlfriend was blocking the door as he was trying to leave. An officer observed a bloody spot on Jackson’s forehead.

Jackson will be formally arraigned on Friday.