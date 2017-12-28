Posted: Dec 28, 2017 3:01 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2017 3:01 PM

Max Gross

A non-operational headlight led to the arrest of Bartlesville man. Joshua Parks made an appearance in Washington County Court on Thursday facing a charge of marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

According to affidavit, a defective headlight peaked the attention of an officer dispatched near Virginia Avenue. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed a scent of unconsumed marijuana. Parks informed the officer that he did not have a driver’s license.

Parks also told the officer that there was marijuana in the glove compartment after he was asked to leave the vehicle. The marijuana weighed out to 10 grams. Parks said that it was all his and none of it belonged to the female passenger in the vehicle.

Parks is scheduled to appear in court next on January 16. His bond was set at $500.