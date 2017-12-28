Posted: Dec 28, 2017 3:18 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2017 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville closes their offices for the New Year holiday. Trash routes have also been amended to accommodate for the offices being closed.

Trash collections will not take place on Monday, January 1, 2018. Normal Monday routes will hae trashed collected on Wednesday, January 3, instead. Other routes will have normal pick up days.

Police and fire services will operate as usual, without interruptions.