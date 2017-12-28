News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 28, 2017 3:18 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2017 3:21 PM
New Year Holiday Changes Trash Schedule
Garrett Giles
The City of Bartlesville closes their offices for the New Year holiday. Trash routes have also been amended to accommodate for the offices being closed.
Trash collections will not take place on Monday, January 1, 2018. Normal Monday routes will hae trashed collected on Wednesday, January 3, instead. Other routes will have normal pick up days.
Police and fire services will operate as usual, without interruptions.
