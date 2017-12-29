Posted: Dec 29, 2017 10:33 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2017 10:33 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Two Bartlesville police officers are credited with saving two women from a house fire. The Bartlesville fire department was sent to the scene early Thursday morning and two police officers heard the call as well.

Firefighters said the officers got to the scene before they did and it could've been a lot worse if they hadn't.

The two police officers got there before the engine and ended up running inside. The two women and the officers were able to get out safely, but according to Public Information Officer, Bill Hollander something the two women did before they got out made all the difference.

Hollander says they had the presence of mind to shut the door to the fire and that kept a lot of the heat and smoke away from them.

Hollander says no matter the badge, the women were lucky to have someone on their side. The two officers were treated for smoke inhalation and released and the two victims are stable.

The fire is still under investigation, but it's believed to have been caused by an overloaded power strip.