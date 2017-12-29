Posted: Dec 29, 2017 11:57 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2017 11:57 AM

The final day to buy new Oklahoma tags before the January 1 deadline arrives. Communications Director Paula Ross for the Oklahoma Tax Commission says the commission provides a thirty day grace period once the deadline has past.

Ross says the commission has not seen issues with law enforcement and tags during the grace period either. Officers may pull people over for other violations and then ticket for tags, according to Ross.

One-dollar penalties are added for each day after the thirty day grace period a driver keeps their old tags. Ross says that people should take care of their tags right away. People can go to cars.gov to purchase new Oklahoma tags, too, if they can't make it to a local tag office.

The dollar per day missed on purchasing new tags ends at one-hundred dollars. That covers the registration fee to purchase new tags.