Posted: Dec 29, 2017 12:56 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2017 12:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County OSU Extension office provides a Master Gardener training and volunteer program. People can register for the program at the OSU Extension office in Dewey just north of the fairgrounds at 205 East 12th Street, or they can call 918-535-2216.

Master Gardener President Neil Loftis says the program offers basic horticulture knowledge and gives 40 hours of community service projects to the community.

The 40 hour commitment to community projects involves mainting flower beds at the library, being at the farmers market answering questions the community has, participating in a county fair exhibit, and educating the area's youth.

Class topics include soil science, pesticides, plant diseases, turf, ornamentals and vegetables. OSU extension and university staff will teach the Master Gardner courses at Tri County Tech on Tuesdays for ten weeks from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with an hour break for lunch.

The Master Gardner program will begin on January 23, 2018 and costs $85. Loftis suggests that people wanting to participate in the program should register within 7 to 10 days.