Dec 29, 2017

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is encouraging drivers to travel carefully during winter weather this weekend.

OTA reminds drivers to practice safe driving on highways. When getting out on the road in winter weather, drivers should check road conditions and plan routes before heading out on highways. They ask that you stay at least 200 feet behind road-clearing equipment, as crews need room to maneuver and can begin plowing or spreading materials without notice, and allow extra space between vehicles so there is an adequate distance for braking in wet and icy conditions.

Do be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway, but is actually a thin layer of ice.

OTA says that all turnpikes are open at this time, but there is still construction if you're heading to Oklahoma City.

You can check on OTA road conditions by calling the hot-line at 1-877-403-7623