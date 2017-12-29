Posted: Dec 29, 2017 1:49 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2017 1:49 PM

The owners of Eastland may be opening up a space for a new gym at the shopping center in Bartlesville.

Chief Building Official Robert McGuire says no permit to build a Planet Fitness at the Eastland Shopping Center has landed on his desk yet. However, McGuire says that could change.

Planet Fitness will find itself among other newly refurbished businesses popping up at the Eastland Shopping Center if owners Dan and Steve Wells find room for the gym.

Currently, Hobby Lobby has already relocated to the old Atwoods location, Chick-fil-A is nearly complete, and the former Stages store (pictured) is receiving general work.