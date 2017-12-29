Posted: Dec 29, 2017 2:56 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2017 3:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Price Tower hoists an illuminated olive to bring in the New Year. The Olive Drop party in Bartlesville has seen a giant olive drop into a six-foot martini glass made of illuminated wire since 2003. The Olive will drop from the seventeenth floor to the second floor again this year.

The Price Tower’s Katie Zaun says general admission tickets to the party are still available for $25, but a VIP experience offers more. The VIP experience costs $100, and allows people to have special access to the second floor lounge, reserved seating, free wine, beer and champagne all night, and a special top-shelf cash bar.

Members only have to pay $20 for general admission or $75 for VIP tickets.

The Price Tower welcomes people dressed in their pajamas or parked in their cars to see The Olive Drop the minute before minute if that's all they desire to see from the party. This year’s celebration inside the Price Tower will feature live music by FuZed, a photo booth, a champagne toast, dancing, and more.

The Price Tower will also serve a 5 course meal at 6 p.m. separate from the Olive Drop. The dinner requires reservations that can be made by calling 918-338-1000.