Posted: Dec 30, 2017 2:45 PM

2017 in Review

Charlie Taraboletti
2017 is ending and 2018 is beginning.  Join the news and sports staff of KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Monday morning as we present "2017 -- a year in review".  We will present the names and the sounds that made a difference in 2017.  Businesses came and went, teams won and lost, and people lived and died.  
 
A year in review is brought to you by Phillips 66, Totel CSI, ConocoPhillips, and Bartnet IP.  Listen to A Year in Review Monday morning at 8:35 on AM 1400, KWON.

