Posted: Jan 01, 2018 3:15 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2018 3:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Forecasters have issued an overnight hard freeze warning for a four-state region as an Arctic cold front pushes its way through the area.

The National Weather Service issued the warning Sunday for parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana from midnight until 10 o'clock Monday morning.

The service says temperatures will range from the teens in northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and eastern sections of north-central Louisiana to the low 20s across east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

Temperatures began plummeting Saturday as the front moved into the area, bringing light snow and freezing drizzle that coated some highways and bridges with ice.

Crews in Oklahoma were treating roads in the southwest and south-central parts of the state. Arkansas transportation officials reported ice patches in the western part or the state.