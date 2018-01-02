News
Osage County
Pawhuska Schools Closed Tuesday Due to Waterline Break
Pawhuska Public Schools are among those not returning from the Christmas Holiday today due to the a water line issue. The City of Pawhuska announced a water line break Monday evening due to the freezing temperatures, the loss of water pressure caused the school to make the decision to cancel school for Tuesday. School should resume Wednesday at regular time, a portion of the waterline was repaired Monday evening, however as of Tuesday morning several customers were still without water.
