Posted: Jan 02, 2018 9:23 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 9:23 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met for the first meeting of the year on Tuesday morning at 9, where they elected Commissioner Mike Bouvier as the Chairman, and appointed commissioners to serve on the various boards that Washington County participates in. One item was tabled in the agenda however, as the commissioners wanted more time before they decide on action to take regarding a request for consent to assignment of certain agreements from Plains Pipeline L.P.

During the Commissioners Report, each commissioner says that they are waiting for the weather to warm up before any major projects get underway. Commissioner Mike Dunlap says that things are being done now so work could be coming in the future.

All other items were approved in the meeting, and all receipts were received.