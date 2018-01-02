Posted: Jan 02, 2018 10:08 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 10:46 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their first meeting of 2018 on Tuesday morning. The meeting started with a shifting of roles as Doug Sonenberg replaced Bud Frost as chairman and Curtis Barnes was named the new vice chairman.

During the new business portion of the meeting the commissioners approved two election resolutions. The first was regarding the approval for E911 establishing landline fees which is one of the first steps in creating 911 mapping for the county.

The second resolution was regarding the special election for the sheriff. The resolution is part of standard procedure for getting a new sheriff. County Clerk Chris Freeman explains why the election needs to happen.

The Commissioners discussed what will happen once current Sheriff Sandy Hadley’s retirement becomes effective on February 1. The county will have 60 days to appoint an acting sheriff. Chairman Sonenberg brought up the idea of letting Undersheriff David Virden fill the role until a new sheriff is elected.

The board also announced it will be making its yearly inspection of the Nowata County Jail in the next week.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday at the county courthouse annex at 9 a.m.