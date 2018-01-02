Posted: Jan 02, 2018 10:36 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 10:36 AM

Bill Lynch

Holiday. During the first meeting of 2018 the Commissioners elected a new Chairman of the Board. District #3 Commissioners Darren McKinney has served as Chairman for the previous two years and the District #3 seat is up for election this year. While, McKinney may serve as Chairman in an election year the board chose to nominate and elect District #2 Commissioner Kevin Paslay. District #1 Commissioner Jerry Howerton was nominated and elected Vice-Chairman, and McKinney was nominated and elected 2nd Vice-Chairman.

After several meetings the Commissioners were able to sign the letter notifying INCOG of the reduction of grantee cash for the County Nutrition Program. The change is a matter of book-keeping and will not impact funding for the Nutrition Program. The budget was changed from $76,000 to $56,132.

Other items approved included the annual signing of an MOU with Washington County Health Department, the reappointment of Bruce Gerhold and Leslie Bias to the County Floodplain Board, and the awarding of low bids for paper and cleaning products.