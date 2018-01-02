Posted: Jan 02, 2018 12:05 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 12:05 PM

Garrett Giles

Republican candidate Kevin Hern campaigns for the open first congressional district seat in Oklahoma.

Hern says reducing regulation, cutting taxes, getting money back to job holders, and giving hand ups to people that actually need reduces the debt deficit by increasing surplus. He says this will re-inspire Americans to become beacons for the world.

Hern says the first congressional district has seen how Trump has inspired many people from different walks through job growth.

On top of improving economics, the candidate hopes to strengthen America’s borders more, protect people’s gun rights, and reform the country’s healthcare.

Photo courtesy of hernforcongress.com.