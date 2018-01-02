News


Kansas

Posted: Jan 02, 2018 1:16 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 1:16 PM

Coffeyville Man Dies In Accident

Share on RSS

 

Ben Nicholas

A Coffeyville man has died from injuries sustained in a traffic accident nearly two weeks ago.  42 year old Richard Freel of Coffeyville died Tuesday afternoon at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.  Freel was injured in a single vehicle accident December 21st on Highway 169 two miles south of South Coffeyville.  A 12 year old passenger in Freel’s vehicle, also of Coffeyville was also injured in that accident.  Freel’s vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and impacted a construction barrier wall before continuing northbound and striking a barrier end.


« Back to News