Posted: Jan 02, 2018 1:16 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 1:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Coffeyville man has died from injuries sustained in a traffic accident nearly two weeks ago. 42 year old Richard Freel of Coffeyville died Tuesday afternoon at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Freel was injured in a single vehicle accident December 21st on Highway 169 two miles south of South Coffeyville. A 12 year old passenger in Freel’s vehicle, also of Coffeyville was also injured in that accident. Freel’s vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and impacted a construction barrier wall before continuing northbound and striking a barrier end.