Posted: Jan 02, 2018 1:25 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Planet Fitness commits to building a new gymnasium at the Eastland Shopping Center. Community Development Director Lisa Beeman says work can begin any time since the permit has been issued.

Beeman adds that the shopping center originators have kept the area in the hands of their family for years. She says the Eastland Shopping Center owners Daniel and Steve Wells revitalizing and not expanding or moving the shopping center has encouraged her and the community.

Beeman suspects they will mobilize at the shopping center in Bartlesville sometime this week at the 514 SE Washington Blvd location. Planet Fitness wanted to start working immediately after the turn of the New Year.

Approximately 15,000 square feet of the area will receive enhancement for the gymnasium. That includes the workout space, locker rooms, showers, and storage space.

Currently, Hobby Lobby has already relocated to the old Atwoods location, Chick-fil-A is nearly complete, and the former Stages store is receiving general work.