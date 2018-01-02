Posted: Jan 02, 2018 1:44 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 3:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

The first resturaunt in the Silver Lake Village Project is now open. Panda Express opened their doors officially on Sunday, and has seen a full house already. Some waits have been estimated to be around 10 minutes, but the fast food chain has both the dine-in and drive-thru open for customers.

Panda Express, who has locations in Owasso and Tulsa, are the first of several planned fast food chains coming to Bartlesville. Their opening marks the first of many, with Chick-Fil-A opening January 25. The California originated American-Chinese food chain has now opened more than 2,000 stores, and is the biggest Asian segment restaurant chain in the United States.