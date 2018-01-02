Posted: Jan 02, 2018 2:55 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 5:11 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arraigned on a charge of first degree murder on Tuesday. Tracy Nelson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse as formal charges were presented by the State of Oklahoma relating to the death of a seven-week-old boy.

According to an affidavit, the Bartlesville Police Department was contacted by the medical examiner after finding blunt force trauma as the cause of death for the boy. The death was being investigated as a homicide.

The officer learned that Nelson was alone with the child at the time the injuries were suffered. Nelson’s spouse said she left to run a few errands and came back to find the child unresponsive.

According to her spouse Nelson has a history of a short temper and being aggressive when dealing with children. Nelson had previously shoved socks in the child’s mouth in attempt to stop excessive crying. There was also claims that Nelson would “toss’ the children when she grew tired of their crying.

Nelson was also interviewed and claimed she put the child down with a bottle and later found him unresponsive.

The incident in question occurred on June 18. Nelson was arrested on December 6 and will next appear in court on January 19.

Her bond was set at $250,000.