Posted: Jan 02, 2018 3:41 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 3:41 PM

Max Gross

A car left running in the middle of a street led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. 21-year-old Zachary Vaughan stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

According to an affidavit, an officer responded to a call of a running Chevy pickup stalled in the middle of a street. The officer approached the vehicle and noticed that Vaughan was asleep in the driver’s seat. He tapped on the window multiple times before Vaughan responded.

Vaughan stumbled upon exiting the vehicle and had noticeably slurred speech as well as trouble focusing. A field sobriety test was conducted and Vaughan struggled to follow the instructions. At this time he was placed under arrest.

Vaughan had his bond set at $3,000.