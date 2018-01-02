Osage County Tourism declares their executive director position has been filled by a Texas native. Kelly Bland has accepted the position as the new executive director. Bland says getting her feet wet is the first step.

Bland promoted rural Texas for several years through the Texas Midwest Community Network, which is partnered with 32 Texas counties. She served on the TMCN Board of Directors for several years working with more than 50 communities and their officials for the benefit of economic growth and community development.

Bland says Osage County has fantastic features that will allow her to promote the area well.

Moving from Texas became an easy transition, according to Bland, because the people are friendly, the country is beautiful, and the water is abundant. She says that she has worked with tour groups from Switzerland and the UK to bring the world closer to Osage County.

Promoting businesses, promoting the county, putting heads in beds, and rolling out the red carpet for guests is what Bland plans to do. Revamping the Osage County website, visittheosage.com, are included in the plans for a strategic change.