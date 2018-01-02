Posted: Jan 02, 2018 8:25 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 8:25 PM

Garrett Giles

A special election date for bond issues receives official approval Tuesday night. The Bartlesville City Council approved the measure and will hold the special election on March 6, 2018.

Mayor Dale Copeland says the bond will go before the voters who will decide what bonds they want moving forward.

The City could acquire mechanical equipment, improve parks and recreational facilities, and work on city streets, roads, and intersections. The City will also pursue economic and community development by repairing storm drainage facilities.

Copeland says upcoming City Council meetings will make the bonds more transparent.

The City of Bartlesville shall not exceed an approximate sum of 16-million 625-thousand dollars with these bonds. Tax collections and additional funds may go towards improving the storm drainage facilities portion of the bond.