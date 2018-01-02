Posted: Jan 02, 2018 8:33 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 8:33 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council held a brief meeting on Tuesday evening to start off 2018, where they voted and approved an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget for State Library Assistance.

After no public comment, City Manager Kevin Trease mentioned that the Police Station Plans would be brought to the next meeting.

Mayor Tom Hays then reminded everyone to fill out the Grand Gateway surveys

Hays asked that citizens remember any improvements they want to see to highways and lighting issues around town.

All other items were approved.