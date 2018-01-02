Posted: Jan 02, 2018 8:40 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2018 8:40 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the Dewey City Council on Tuesday evening. City Manager Kevin Trease noted that the new trash truck is in use, and that the authority has learned that the new truck will shut down after 15 minutes in idle, which will save fuel.

Trease also noted that the authority was waiting for the weather to warm up before any major work was to continue, and the burnt house on Deleware is being looked into.

All items were approved.